|
|
Christopher Dale Castro
Sonora - Christopher Dale Castro, born September 30th 1971, left to be with our Lord on May 13th, 2019.
Chris, son of Antonia and Everado Castro, was raised in Sonora, TX. Although a Sonora Native, Chris spent his last years in San Angelo, Texas with his loving wife Patricia Nava. Chris was a loving father to his son and daughter, Christopher Castro and Monique Nava. Chris was adored by family and friends both old and new. People from all parts of the United States called him a great friend. Besides spreading joy to everyone around him, he enjoyed spending his time with family and being outdoors. Chris, you were taken away too soon but you will never be forgotten.
Left to cherish Chris' wonderful memories are his loving wife Patricia Nava, son Christopher Castro, and daughter Monique Nava; parents Everado and Antonia Castro, in-laws Mario and Maria Martinez; brothers Eddie Castro, Lee Castro, DuWayne Castro, brother-in-laws Ruben Martinez Sr. and Salvador Nava Sr.; sister-in-law Berta Nava; nieces Aliana Castro, Stacee Nava, Amanda Gaitan, Alma Gregerson; and nephews Damien Castro, Daniel Castro, Darrek Castro, Dakota Castro, Salvador Nava, Felix Martinez, and Ruben Martinez Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Friday am-9pm at Love Funeral Home, in Sonora, TX. Procession to St. Ann's Catholic Church will began on Saturday, May 18th at 9:45pm, with service to follow at 10am. Burial will follow in Sonora Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 17, 2019