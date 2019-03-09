|
|
Clara Fae Morgan
Sonora, TX
Clara Fae Fannin Morgan, 86, a longtime resident of Sonora, Texas, died March 6, 2019, at the Schleicher County Nursing Home. Fae was born on April 21, 1932, in Madisonville, Texas, the daughter of Roy and Mary Florence Fannin. She was a 1949 graduate of Madisonville High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1957. She married Doyle Morgan on December 27, 1950--a remarkable and loving bond lasting 67 years. Fae began her elementary teaching career in Madisonville and continued teaching after the family moved to Sonora in 1960. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Sonora. Fae was an avid bridge player, reader, and enjoyed her pool time at Sonora's Health and Wellness Center. She treasured every moment spent with family and loved following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. Ruidoso, New Mexico, and the Devil's River held a special place in her heart. Fae was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle, her parents, three brothers, one sister, and their spouses. Fae is survived by two daughters, Kathy Davis and husband, Matt, and Marilyn Whitten and husband, Ross. She is also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren: Christi and Obadiah Savage, Vivian and Harper; Wade and Shannon Spain, Tyler and Mason; Travis and JJ Whitten, Clara and Kacie Jo; Toni and Matt Hanson, Hanna, Hadley, and Henlee; and Clay and Amy Whitten, Walker, Barrett, and Reed. She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews. A celebration of Fae's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Sonora, Texas. Pallbearers are Wade Spain, Travis Whitten, Clay Whitten, Obadiah Savage and Matt Hanson. The graveside service will follow at Sonora Cemetery. Thank you to our many special friends and wonderful caregivers during this difficult time. The tremendous outpouring of love, support, prayers, and encouragement over the last couple of months has been overwhelming and truly appreciated. Memorials in Fae's honor may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 9, 2019