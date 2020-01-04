|
Clara Peters Odom Holliman
Edmond - Clara Peters Odom Holliman, age 92, of Edmond, OK, passed away Tuesday December 31st, 2019 at Ascension Seton Williamson in Round Rock, TX. She was born in Jourdanton, TX on October 15th, 1927 to John and Fredericka Peters. She graduated from Stanton High School in Stanton, TX. Clara was married to W. Paul Odom in 1945, with whom she had two daughters, Ricka and Carmen. Then in 1959 she married W.E. Holliman, with whom she had one daughter, Donna. Clara worked as a hairdresser for many years at Baptist Memorial Retirement Community in San Angelo, TX. In 2005 she became a resident there, where she made many friends. Clara was passionate about watching old westerns and listening to country music; she also loved longhorn cattle, antiques, good art, homecooking and roses. She was a devout Catholic and a proud Texan. Her family were pioneers in bringing Catholicism to Texas in the late 1800's.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters & brother, two spouses, two grandsons, and several close friends & neighbors. She is survived by her daughters Ricka Hambrick & husband Dennis of Edmond, OK, Carmen Glass & husband Burnell of Rowena, TX, and Donna Gully & husband Stuart of Wall, TX. She had nine grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Clara was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the nurses & hospital staff at Ascension Seton Williamson. The family requests masses and memorials be sent to Ascension Seton Williamson, located at 201 Seton Pkwy, Round Rock, TX 78665.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Monday, January 6th, 2019 from 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Catholic Mass will occur at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Tuesday, January 7th at 9:30 AM, followed by a luncheon, graveside service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Stanton, TX at 3:30 PM.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020