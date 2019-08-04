Services
Clarence Benjamin "Ben" Knox


1933 - 2019
Clarence "Ben" Benjamin Knox

San Angelo - Clarence "Ben" Benjamin Knox, 86, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in San Angelo.

No services scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Knox was born May 27, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. Ben was a 1953 high school graduate from Southeastern High School in the Detroit. After graduating he enlisted into the US Army serving 21 years, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant, serving one tour in the Korean Conflict and three tours in the Vietnam War. During his military career Ben received two Bronze Stars, UN Service Medal, five Korean Services Medals, five Good Conduct Medals, and the National Defense Medal. Ben married Carrie Elizabeth Hancock on March 3, 1957 in Ringgold, Georgia. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2015. He worked for the VA Hospital Long Beach retiring in 1995. He has been a resident of San Angelo since 2005.

Survivors include two daughters, Karon Walkner and husband Micheal of San Angelo and Laura Alonzo and husband Robert of Newark, California; five grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Matthew, Joshua and Lucas; four great grandchildren, Trynten, Aiden, Jayson and Zoey.

Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 4, 2019
