Clarence J. "Jamie" Knox
Clarence J "Jamie" Knox, age 84, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. He was born in Mason, Texas on Friday, September 13, 1935 to C. J. "Buck" Knox Sr. and Naomi Walker Knox. Jamie attended school in Rochelle, Texas until he moved with his family to Ozona in 1949, where he was a member of the class of 1954.
He married the love of his life, Mary Lou McCain, on December 24, 1954 in Rankin, Texas. He was lovingly known as Daddy to four children, and Granddad to many.
He and his son, Bobby, worked together for more than forty years as floor installers, opening their own business, Knox Floor Covering Co., in 1984 and continued to run the business until his death.
Jamie enjoyed playing music with many friends and grandchildren through the years, spending time with his family, and studying the Bible.
Jamie was a faithful servant of the Lord and part of the Church of Christ.
Jamie was preceded in death by his eldest son, James Murray; his parents; infant brother; sisters Betty Meyer and June Abbott; and grandson-in-law, Jake Scott.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary Lou, son Bobby Gene, daughters Tracey Lynn Preddy, Peggy Sue and her husband, Benny Logan all of Ozona; grandchildren Chuck Preddy, Allison Preddy Carroll and husband Adam, Park Preddy Scott, James Spencer Knox, Nathan Knox, Duncan Knox, Jayce Logan, Murray Logan, and 8 great grandkids; sisters Yvonne McCain and husband Murray, and Beverly Dennis and husband Ethan, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pall bearers will be Chuck Preddy, Spencer Knox, Duncan and Nathan Knox, Jayce and Murray Logan, Adam, Stellar, and Kade Carroll.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Kerbow Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Ozona Church of Christ with interment to follow at Cedar Hills Cemetery. Services are officiated by Johnny Perkins, under the direction of Kerbow Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020