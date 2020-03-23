|
Clarence LeDrew Arrott
Bronte - Clarence LeDrew Arrott, 90, of Bronte, Texas passed away from this earth to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. LeDrew was born on November 20, 1929 to C.E. and Marie Hudgens Arrott. LeDrew married the love of his life Bobbie Tomlinson on August 26, 1950 and have four children.
LeDrew was a lifetime resident of Bronte, Coke County, Texas. He was an active member of First United Methodist of Bronte. He served on many boards and committees for the city, county and state. LeDrew had a special love for the land. His happiest memories were ones of tractors, combines, bulldozers and especially the excavator. We would like to say "Thank you" to the Knox Brothers for hiring dad to clear their land. He climbed down for the last time in May 2018 with great sadness because he could not finish the job. Tending to the land, livestock and his dog (Blue) were not chores but daily enjoyments.
LeDrew is survived by his wife, Bobbie of 69 years. Sons Nick Arrott I, Mike and Andra Arrott, Daughters Kim and Randy Crooks and Alisa and Shane Webb. Blessed by 9 grandchildren; Micah Arrott, Nick and Jodye Arrott II, Chad and Jana Duncan, Courtney and Kale Beck, Shaylon Arrott, Michaela Arrott and Andy Rodriguez, Tanner Drew Crooks, Joel and Rebecca Webb, and Cheyenne and Garrett Thomas, 16 great-grandchildren; Mason and Ashby, Payton, Miles, Jack, Nate, Paige, Destiney, Ava, Weston, Hadley, Addalyn, Gage, Madelynn, Grayde, Luke and Callen LeDrew. Dearly loved sister, Marlene Arrott Vaughn and in-laws Warren Tomlinson, Wanda and Donnie Duncan, Zula and Jess Blann, Susan and Cliff Guess and cousins, nieces and nephews, his church family and dear friend and chauffeur, Carolyn Knight (who called him Boss).
A special thank you to Ballinger Home Health and Hospice of Ballinger, Texas for caring for LeDrew over the last few months. To the physicians and staff that have provided medical care and service with a special "Thank you" to Raymund Untalan, M.D. and Bradley Bundrant, M.D.
We will celebrate LeDrew's life, at a later date, with a memorial service at First United Methodist Church of Bronte, Texas. The family request in lieu of flowers please make a memorial to First United Methodist Church, Drawer D, Bronte Texas 76933 or Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, 818 Hutchins Avenue, Ballinger 76821.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020