Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Wake
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarence V. Wright Obituary
Clarence V. Wright

Sweetwater - Clarence V. Wright, 80, of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. T.J. Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Wake will be held 6 to 7 P.M. Friday evening at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Survivors include 2 daughters; Shannon Meredith of Arlington, TX, Freda Leyba of Ft. Worth, TX, 1 sister; Linda Sweet of Sweetwater, TX and 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 2, 2019
