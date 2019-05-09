|
Clarrice Marie Rebsch
- - Clarrice Marie Rebsch, age 75, passed away peacefully May 1st, 2019 while surrounded by her children and loved ones due to complications from pneumonia. She was born January 3rd, 1944 in Lampasas, Texas to Marie Ray and James Bryson. She married the love of her life Roland Rebsch on August 25 of 1972.
Clarrice was a loving mother and wife who worked hard as a waitress, beautician, restaurant owner, and homemaker.
Clarrice enjoyed life to the fullest, choosing in 1986 to move to Europe with her husband Roland, where they lived and traveled until Rolands death in 1993. Clarrice enjoyed dancing and country music her whole life, true to her West Texas roots.
Clarrice is survived by her children Tony Welker, Angela Weiss, Jason Rebsch; grandchildren Auston, Coy, Matthew, Brianna, Lucas, Marissa and Daniel; Brother James Bryson jr and sister-in-laws Barbara, Sylvia, Roselie and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husband Roland Rebsch.
Final Viewing will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019, One O'clock ~ Two O'Clock, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3536 Lutheran Way, San Angelo, Texas. Interment will follow at 2:30pm, at Johnson's Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens, San Angelo, Texas
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 9 to May 10, 2019