Claudelle Graves Kirkland
San Angelo - Claudelle Graves Kirkland, 84, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Lakeview Cemetery in Winters with Rev. Charles Smith, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kirkland was born May 21, 1935, in Bird Store near Brownwood. Claudelle has been a resident of San Angelo since 1962. She married Noel Davis Graves on December 10, 1949, in Winters. He preceded her in death April 4, 1997. She later married C. H. "Shorty" Kirkland on August 8, 1998, in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on February 14,2007. Claudelle was a member of the Winter Assembly of God Church. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include five daughters, Kilah Lane and husband Johnny of Christoval, Sandy Manicchia of Grape Creek, Noelisa Loehman and husband Terry of Winters, Tammy Graves of San Angelo and Shari Michelle Graves of San Angelo; A.K., Manda Tobias of San Angelo; two sisters, Vaughdeen Horner of San Angelo and Darlene Deaver of Abilene; nine grandchildren, Lisa Loehman, Jory Robinson and wife Kim, Shauna Loehman, Jason Chapel and wife Amanda, Eddie Loehman and wife Katie, Johnna Burchett and husband Shaun, T.J. Loehmam, Jr., Bodee Parker and Adam Loehman and wife Amanda; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019