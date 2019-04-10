|
Claudie Smith
of Pear Valley, Texas - Claudie Bell Smith, age 84, of Pear Valley, Texas passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Eden, Texas. Claudie was born October 29, 1934 in Eola, Texas to William Ira Perkins and Bertha Lee (Hollaway) Perkins. She married Charles Paul Smith on June 4, 1954 in Brady, Texas. She worked for the United Stated Postal Service for many years, retiring in 2011. She served as Post Master in Pear Valley, Melvin and Millersview. She was a member of the Lohn Vally Improvement Association, the National Association of Post Masters and the Lohn Church of Christ.
Funeral services for Claudie Bell Smith will be held 10:00am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Jerry DeBord officiating. Interment will follow at the Pear Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Claudie's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be Scott Smith, Josh Huie, Jason Smith, Mike Hahn, Tyler Smith, Ben Goodgion, Joe Nuncio, Tanner Huie, Jayden Huie and Kolton Smith.
Claudie is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Charles Paul Smith of, Pear Valley, TX; son Paul Smith and wife Jennifer of Pear Valley, TX; daughter-in-law Patty Smith of Pear Valley, TX; brothers Don McGuffin and wife Belinda of Ft. Worth, TX, Onice McGuffin of Eden, TX and Weldon McGuffin of Pryor, OK; brother-in-law Vernon Smith of San Angelo, TX; grandchildren Scott Smith, Melissa Nuncio and husband Joe, Tammy Huie and husband Josh, Jason Smith, Carrie Hahn and husband Mike, Amy Goodgion and husband Ben; great-grandchildren Tyler Smith, Camryn & Connor Nuncio, Tanner & Jayden Huie, Kolton & Kinley Smith and Karli Hahn. She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Mike Smith and Tommy Smith. Memorial contributions in memory of Claudie Smith may be made to the Lohn Valley Improvement Association, P. O. Box 183, 76852.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 10, 2019