|
|
Clayton Herman Kuhlmann
San Angelo - Clayton Herman Kuhlmann, 91, of San Angelo passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2019. He was born to Alfred and Rosa Jacoby Kuhlmann on December 7, 1927 in Mason County. Clayton was a graduate from Fredericksburg High School and later joined the United States Navy where he served on a destroyer tender as a Printer 3rd Class. In 1949, he went to work for Lone Star Gas Company and worked in various cities before settling in San Angelo in 1967. Clayton spent 40 years with the company before retiring in 1989 as a Regional Operations Superintendent. He married Beatrice Joy Peese on June 3, 1950 and spent 63 beautiful years together before her passing on April 21, 2014. Clayton served as scout master for The Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was also a member of Downtown Lions Club for over 50 years where he was named Lion of The Year several times and held numerous offices. Clayton was passionate about preparing and serving meals to the kids at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, Texas. He was a long time and very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he donated many hours of service to the church and to Trinity Lutheran School. Clayton was also a member of Texas Veterans for Veterans where he felt very privileged to be able to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. Clayton enjoyed welding and woodwork. He and Beatrice loved dancing together and joined a local dance club. Clayton was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and often let them know it. Survivors include his sons, Rodney Kuhlmann of Abilene and Stephen Kuhlmann and his wife Ervilene of San Angelo; his grandchildren, Kimberly Hirmas and her husband Daniel of Riverside, CA.; Kristen Kuhlmann of San Angelo; his great grandchildren, Daniella, Kuyper and Lauren Hirmas also of Riverside, CA. Clayton is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his daughters, Karen Rene Kuhlmann and Janet Kay Scott and his granddaughter, Kathryn Rene Kuhlmann. Family visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Allen Eckert officiating. Interment will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bryan Herbort of Fredericksburg, Cody Peese of Sisterdale, Jay Davis of Franklin, David Kempen, Ronnie Benge, and Craig Kleypas all of San Angelo. Donations in Clayton's memory may be given to Trinity Lutheran School tuition fund or Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019