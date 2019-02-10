|
|
Clayton Thomas Hale
Arlington, TX
Clayton Thomas "Clay" Hale 47, of Arlington went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Arlington, TX. Clay was born October 8, 1971 in San Angelo, Texas to Sidney and Pamela Pixley Hale. He grew up in Carlsbad and graduated from Water Valley High School in 1990. After high school, he attended Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater where he received his Associates Degree in Robotics. He later attended Kansas State University where he studied in Food Science. Clay held numerous jobs over the years. He loved everything that had to do with electronics and learned many things in the industry over the years. He worked for Motorola and Arden Mills and most recently C& F Foods, Inc. and Plastronics in Arlington, Texas. In his spare time, he enjoyed getting all the new and updated technology that hit the market every year and enjoyed building computers for himself and other people. Clay also enjoyed attending dirt track races and drag races with his father. Clay was a loving son, father and brother and always had a very caring nature towards all his family and friends.
Clay was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Thomas Elmer Clayton and Erma Pauline Pixley; Fraternal grandparents Chester Lee and Ester Othella Hale.
Clay is survived by his son, Mathew Thomas Hale, of Bryan, TX; his parents, Sidney and Pam Hale, of Mertzon; and his sister, Amy Ernst, of Austin, TX. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and close friends. The family will receive friends for visitation from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 4, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Krause officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Charles Hale, David Hale, Jansen Hale, Bob Shaw, Stephen Shaw, and Brad Greebon. Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 10, 2019