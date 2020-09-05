Clifford Moore



Cliff Moore left us Wednesday night surrounded by family peacefully in his home. He lived a full and happy life but, after countless heart attacks and strokes these last years he is finally at peace in his heavenly home.



Cliff was born in Taft California June 23, 1944. Growing up a military brat and an only child he lived all over the US and Morocco, finally settling in San Angelo where he first met his wife of 54 years, Edith. Cliff was an accomplished newspaper photographer with the Standard Times, covering such stories as the dedication of John Glenn middle school, countless rodeos and Friday night football games. The family moved to Butte, Montana, and he decided after being all over the world that Butte would be his hometown. He was a photographer and outdoor editor for the Montana Standard publishing countless photo essays as well as covering news stories in south west Montana. After the death of his mother the family moved to El Paso, Texas, where he went back to school to finish his college degree at UTEP. The family then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he was head of the Photography department for the Colorado Springs Sun newspaper. All of his experience in photojournalism was accomplished with manual focus, 35mm cameras. He was one of the last great photographers that did not ever use photoshop or digital, always preferring his darkroom. He could tell stories and show you binders of pictures that he took, whether it was pictures of the Pikes Peak Hill climb or a grandbaby sitting in bluebonnets, he kept every picture and every negative. Cliff and Edith moved back to San Angelo to be close to family and watch their grandchildren grow up. They owned and operated Cakes and Moore Bakery working together side by side for many years watching new generations of couples start their lives.



He loved the outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, backpacking, camping, cross country skiing, driving up scary mountain roads, or just sitting in the front yard identifying birds. Cliff passed his love of outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Often during stormy weather he was found sitting by the window explaining the thunderstorm noise or walking in the thick forest pointing out various animals and birds. His grandkids loved when he could whistle to the birds and have them answer. He was very active in Scouting in both Colorado and Texas, always sharing his expertise and sometimes practical jokes while camping or out on the trail.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Moore and beloved grandparents Roy and Mae V Myers. He is survived by his wife Edith Moore. Children Misti (Kelly) Bearden, Cory (Rhonda) Moore. Grandchildren Jordan Curtis, Dylan Bearden, Stormy Bearden, Clay Moore and Molly Moore and 1 Great Grandchild Carter Powell.



Open visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home from 9 AM - 8 PM. Cliff's funeral service will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2 PM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Water Valley Cemetery.



The family wishes to thank his many Doctors and Nurses. Grape Creek volunteer Fire Dept, Tom Green County Sherriff, San Angelo Fire Dept, Kindred Hospice for all the help they gave in the last few years.









