Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Ray Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Ray Baker Obituary
Clifford Ray Baker

August 11, 1960 -

January 12, 2020

On Sunday, January 12th, 2020 Clifford Ray Baker passed away. He was born in San Angelo, TX, on August 11th, 1960 to Johnny Baker and Wanda (Bruton) Baker; he was their only child. Cliff was a talented artist and guitarist; he also loved cooking outside and making barn wood arts and crafts. He loved kids and animals, especially his pitbull Dixie. Cliff lived life on his terms.

He was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents, Denver & Lois Bruton and Jake & Ruth Baker.

He is survived by his fiancé Bonnie Crook, his uncle Donnie (Kay) Bruton, aunt Janice Keating, daughter Kamari (Baker) Stark, grandchildren Jacob Edwards & Aimee Stark, stepdaughter Patricia Bolen and her family, cousins Donnie & Kevin Bruton, Troy Keating and Yvonne Tinney.

Thanks to all the ICU staff at San Angelo Community Medical Center for all their care for Cliff.

No services are planned.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -