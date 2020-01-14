|
|
Clifford Ray Baker
August 11, 1960 -
January 12, 2020
On Sunday, January 12th, 2020 Clifford Ray Baker passed away. He was born in San Angelo, TX, on August 11th, 1960 to Johnny Baker and Wanda (Bruton) Baker; he was their only child. Cliff was a talented artist and guitarist; he also loved cooking outside and making barn wood arts and crafts. He loved kids and animals, especially his pitbull Dixie. Cliff lived life on his terms.
He was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents, Denver & Lois Bruton and Jake & Ruth Baker.
He is survived by his fiancé Bonnie Crook, his uncle Donnie (Kay) Bruton, aunt Janice Keating, daughter Kamari (Baker) Stark, grandchildren Jacob Edwards & Aimee Stark, stepdaughter Patricia Bolen and her family, cousins Donnie & Kevin Bruton, Troy Keating and Yvonne Tinney.
Thanks to all the ICU staff at San Angelo Community Medical Center for all their care for Cliff.
No services are planned.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020