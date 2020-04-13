|
Clifford William Hoelscher
San Angelo - Clifford William Hoelscher, 82 of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020. Clifford was born on October 7, 1937 to Herbert W. and Florine Moeller Hoelscher in San Angelo. He married Joyce Ann Hoelscher on April 22, 1957 in Olfen, Tx.
Clifford was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and more recently St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Clifford was a wonderful husband, Dad, Popo, and brother. He was a very generous man of strong character and honor who loved God, his wife of 63 years, Joyce, his family and friends. He loved hosting family gatherings, fishing trips to Lake Amistad, flying his plane, hunting, skiing and dancing. He was a talented engineer who could build or fix almost anything from farm equipment to pontoon boats.
After being married in Olfen, Clifford and Joyce farmed at Whitharral, St. Lawrence and Coyanosa. Clifford was a founding member of Glasscock County Coop Gin and Coyanosa Coop Gin. He served on the St. Lawrence Cotton Growers Association for 35 years, Cotton Incorporated and Texas Pest Management Association. He was one of the early promoters of the Cotton Boll Weevil Eradication programs. He was a devoted servant of all things concerning family and community.
Clifford is survived by his five children, Mary Kay Ripple and James, Debra Halfmann and Richard, Rose Pelzel and Pat, Trudy Glass and Steven and Dennis Hoelscher and Kathy and a special family friend Tony Hager. His grandchildren are Lesli Hale, Jared Ripple, Monica Minzenmayer, Corey Halfmann, Eric Halfmann, Wade Halfmann, Brian Pelzel, Jody Pelzel, Bonnie Stovall, Amber Moseley, Karla Riewe, Sarah Hoelscher and Maddie Hoelscher and 16 Great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by siblings Dorothy and Howard Kvapil, Dwane and Janelle Hoelscher, Sandra and Steve Couey, Jerry and Arlene Hoelscher, Steven and Jennifer Hoelscher, and brother-in-law Frankie Hoelscher.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Joyce Ann, and sister Marjorie Hoelscher.
The family would like to say thank you to Meadow Creek Nursing Center and Hospice of San Angelo for the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Clifford and the family.
A private mass will be held at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo and graveside service will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall.
