|
|
Clifton Bailey Schooler
Eastland, TX
Clifton Bailey Schooler, 92 of San Angelo died Monday March 11, 2019 in San Angelo. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Eastland Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Clifton was born in Coleman, TX son of William Benjamin Schooler and Irma Danford Schooler. He moved to Abilene, TX with his family at the age of 9 years. He graduated from Abilene High School and attended Hardin Simmons University where he was a member of the Cowboy Band. In 1946 he married Martha Lou Webb in Little Rock, AR. During their marriage they had lived in Abilene, Dallas, Odessa, and Eastland County, TX. They had owned C.& M. Freight Service, ranched, and Clifton worked for NAPA Auto Parts and Murphy Automation Controls for many years. After retiring in 1993 they returned to Abilene. Martha preceded him in death and he later married Peggy Jan Jackson on October 17, 2010 in Cleveland, OK. They later relocated to San Angelo. Clifton was a Master Mason. He was a Christian, and a member of Wylie Baptist Church in Abilene, TX.
Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Martha; his only son, M. Kent Schooler; a sister; and great-grandson, Tripp William Austin.
Survivors are his wife Peggy; daughters, Marilyn Schooler Edwards, Elizabeth Ann Austin and husband Steve, Marcia McKinnon, Rebecca Dusckas and husband Nick; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a special nephew.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 14, 2019