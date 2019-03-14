Services
Edwards Funeral Home
301 South Lamar
Eastland, TX 76448
(254) 629-2611
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastland Cemetery Pavilion
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Schooler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Bailey Schooler


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifton Bailey Schooler Obituary
Clifton Bailey Schooler

Eastland, TX

Clifton Bailey Schooler, 92 of San Angelo died Monday March 11, 2019 in San Angelo. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Eastland Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Clifton was born in Coleman, TX son of William Benjamin Schooler and Irma Danford Schooler. He moved to Abilene, TX with his family at the age of 9 years. He graduated from Abilene High School and attended Hardin Simmons University where he was a member of the Cowboy Band. In 1946 he married Martha Lou Webb in Little Rock, AR. During their marriage they had lived in Abilene, Dallas, Odessa, and Eastland County, TX. They had owned C.& M. Freight Service, ranched, and Clifton worked for NAPA Auto Parts and Murphy Automation Controls for many years. After retiring in 1993 they returned to Abilene. Martha preceded him in death and he later married Peggy Jan Jackson on October 17, 2010 in Cleveland, OK. They later relocated to San Angelo. Clifton was a Master Mason. He was a Christian, and a member of Wylie Baptist Church in Abilene, TX.

Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Martha; his only son, M. Kent Schooler; a sister; and great-grandson, Tripp William Austin.

Survivors are his wife Peggy; daughters, Marilyn Schooler Edwards, Elizabeth Ann Austin and husband Steve, Marcia McKinnon, Rebecca Dusckas and husband Nick; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a special nephew.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now