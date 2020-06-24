Clifton Lee Tinney
San Angelo - Clifton Lee Tinney, 72, of San Angelo passed away on June 20, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1948 in San Angelo to C.A. and Mae Tinney. Clif attended Central High and graduated in the class of 1966. He later went on to obtain a B.S. at ASU. After becoming a master plumber, he began his career in Euless, TX and later joined his father at Tinney Plumbing. He was proud to be a member of the San Angelo plumbing community for over forty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, dear cousins Bruce Watson and Diana Spain, brother-in-law Larry Easter. Clif was survived by his sweet sister Patsy Easter, nieces and nephews Cathy Easter and Lori Swann, Le Easter and Micheal Warren, Ellie Debusk, and Mary Mae Forsyth, cousins John and Charlotte Johnson, and many friends. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be family only. The family recognizes that Clif was beloved by many and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Concho Valley PAWS. Clif will always be remembered for his love of family, fishing, hunting and dogs. Memories and notes to the family may be left at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.