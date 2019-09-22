Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Forrest Brown Jr.


1900 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Forrest Brown Jr. Obituary
Clinton Forrest Brown, Jr.

San Angelo - Clinton Forrest Brown Jr. (Bubba) age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Buda, Texas where he moved after retirement. He was born in San Saba, Texas to Clinton F. Brown, Sr. and Dorothy (Kelly) Brown. Bubba graduated from Dallas Mortuary College in 1966 and then was employed by Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas for over 40 years. Bubba touched so many lives with his quick wit, genuine smile, and always made others feel good about themselves. If Bubba liked or loved you, friend or family, you probably got a nickname or two from him. Bubba loved the outdoors, grilling, shootin the breeze and some good tunes. Clinton joined his beautiful wife Queena Mae (Henry) Brown in heaven who was the love of his life. Clinton has three children, Kevin Brown, Tina (Brown) Ormand, and Cortney Brown. Clinton also had 10 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30pm. ANYONE that knew Bubba or the family is welcome to come reminisce, grieve, love one another, and of course shoot the breeze.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now