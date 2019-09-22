|
Clinton Forrest Brown, Jr.
San Angelo - Clinton Forrest Brown Jr. (Bubba) age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Buda, Texas where he moved after retirement. He was born in San Saba, Texas to Clinton F. Brown, Sr. and Dorothy (Kelly) Brown. Bubba graduated from Dallas Mortuary College in 1966 and then was employed by Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas for over 40 years. Bubba touched so many lives with his quick wit, genuine smile, and always made others feel good about themselves. If Bubba liked or loved you, friend or family, you probably got a nickname or two from him. Bubba loved the outdoors, grilling, shootin the breeze and some good tunes. Clinton joined his beautiful wife Queena Mae (Henry) Brown in heaven who was the love of his life. Clinton has three children, Kevin Brown, Tina (Brown) Ormand, and Cortney Brown. Clinton also had 10 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30pm. ANYONE that knew Bubba or the family is welcome to come reminisce, grieve, love one another, and of course shoot the breeze.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 22, 2019