Clyde Earnest Harris



Clyde Earnest Harris, 79 years passed into the arms of his Lord & Savior on October. 30, 2020. The viewing will be on Sunday November 1, 2020 from 3-5p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Temple Baptist Church. Chris Sweet & George Cooper will be officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery.



Arrangements are by Johnsons' Funeral Home.



Clyde was born May 23, 1941 in San Angelo, TX. He graduated from Mertzon High School in 1959. He started with GTE that same year & was employed for 35 years. Clyde was a member of the Concho Valley Telephone Pioneers Club from 2011 to 2020. He served as a director, Vice President & President during those years. He was named Pioneer of the Year in 2014. He & his wife volunteered for several years at Old Fort Concho in various positions. Clyde was a faithful servant at his home church of Grace Temple where he volunteered for different projects.



He was a true friend to many & his word was sealed with a handshake. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail of 42 years, his brother, 5 children, 10 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Clyde Harris to: Concho Valley Telephone Pioneers Club Scholarship Fund; Attn: Ms Michelle Norris, Director of Scholarships, Angelo State University, ASU Station 11048 San Angelo, TX 76909. Donations can be made to Fort Concho Foundation - Danner Fund; 630 S. Oakes San Angelo, TX 76903.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store