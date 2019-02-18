|
Clyde T. Smith
Robert Lee, TX
Clyde T. Smith passed away February 16, 2019 in Bryan, Texas. Clyde was born on February 17, 1933 in Colorado City, Texas, to Presley and Euna Smith. On July 4, 1953 he married Etta Jo Cromwell in Long Beach, California. He was honorably discharged from the U. S. Navy on September 9, 1960.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Robert Lee Cemetery in Robert Lee, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He worked for General Telephone Company for 4 years while living in California. He relocated back to San Angelo, Texas with his wife and children securing a job in the old fields. With the oil boom fading, he went to work for the Port Terminal Railroad in Houston, as a switchman. He also worked as a Reserve Officer for Galena Park police department during his time with the railroad. After 18 years with the railroad he retired and moved to Somerville, Texas.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Mac and Debbie Smith of Huffman, daughter and son-in-law Nickie and Danny Bilski of Brenham, daughter and son-in-law Neoma and Rick Hickman of Somerville; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Suzanne Smith of Dallas, Sister-in-law Rosie Rupp of Brenham; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife Etta Jo Smith, his parents, sons Rick Bassham and Michael Smith, daughter Shelley and son-in-law James Hebert.
Clyde was happiest with his wife of 65 years traveling on some of his many types of motorcycles throughout the United States. He was an advid collector of rifles, handguns, kachina dolls, and belt buckles that he collected on their trips.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 18, 2019