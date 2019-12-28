|
Clyde William Rhodes
San Angelo - Clyde William Rhodes, age 91, of San Angelo, Texas entered into rest on Friday December 27, 2019. Clyde was born January 21, 1928 in Wingate, Texas to Willie Iris Rodgers and Clyde C. Rhodes and was the oldest of 12 children. Clyde graduated from Wingate High School. He was a member of the United States Airforce for 21 years and then worked for Western Communications. Clyde married Myrtle Mary Tschirhart on October 24, 1983 and spent 36 years by her side. He always had a passion for helping those in need, especially with his tractor and loved taking care of his goats. Clyde is survived by his wife, Myrtle Mary Rhodes; daughter Debbie Godboldo and husband Derrick; brother Nathan Good; grandchild Michelle, grandchild David, niece Becky Snyder, niece Dianna Fisch, cousin Eva Cartright and nephew Curt Rhodes. Clyde also leaves behind many great nieces and great nephews to cherish his memory. Clyde was preceded in death by; son Robert Rhodes and daughter Shirley Rhodes; and parents Clyde C. and Willie Iris Rodgers Rhodes. A burial will occur at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209-6002. The Family is thankful for the care Clyde received from Kindred Hospice (Sherri). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Rhodes family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019