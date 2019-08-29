|
|
Colonel (Ret.) Evans "Grant" Stephens
San Angelo - Colonel (Ret.) Evans "Grant" Stephens, 99, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in San Angelo. Grant was born September 21, 1919 in Ardmore, OK to Evans and Flora Stephens. After grade school, he attended the Oklahoma Military Academy and graduated from there in 1940. He enlisted in the United States Air Force (then called the U.S. Army Air Corps) that same year and attended Primary Flying School in Santa Maria, CA. He was then sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base and then Kelley Air force Base and graduated in 1942. He was initially assigned as a second lieutenant pilot with the 40th Pursuit Squadron, 31rst Pursuit Group at Selfridge field, MI. Grant served his country bravely and honorably during WWII and the Korean War. He participated in over 736 hours of single engine combat time, which was considered among the highest in the U.S Air Force and participated in the first jet to jet aerial combat while flying in Korea. He retired from the United States Air Force on October 1, 1968 having achieved the rank of Colonel and received numerous decorations for his meritorious service. Grant married Anna Tharp and they raised two sons, Joe and Tom Stephens. She preceded him in death in 1988. Sometime later, he married Vera Westerman, and she preceded him in death in 2013. He held numerous positions and engaged in some private flying after his retirement from the Air Force. In his spare time, Grant loved hunting, fishing, gardening and golfing. He was also very handy with a variety of hobbies, including jewelry making and model airplane crafting. He remained an active crossword puzzle and soduku solver until his last days. He was the epitome of a true patriot, not just professing it, but backing it up with his incredible history of fighting for and protecting the United States of America! Grant was preceded in death by his grandmother, who raised him, Rebecca Stephens, his parents, his wife Anna and later his second wife Vera, two sons, Joe and Tom Stephens and one grandson, Greg Kiser. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Alice L. Kiser, of San Angelo; his grandchildren, Alice Stephens-Bibeau and her husband Brett, Eric Stephens, Paul Stephens, Melissa Stephens, and Jennifer Kiser; his great grandsons, Dylan and Cody Bibeau; his cousins Kathleen Vogt and her husband Bob; and his loving caregiver Dee Garcia. A graveside memorial service honoring the life of Colonel Stephens will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Scott Bradford officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alice Kiser and Dee Garcia for all of their loving care and support.
Donations may be made to the , The or a .
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 29, 2019