Concepcion Julia
San Angelo
Concepcion Cardenas Julia, (Connie) 71, of San Angelo, gained her heavenly wings on March 28, 2019 and went straight into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Concepcion "Connie" was born on February 18, 1948 in El Jardin, Texas to Tiberio Cardenas and Guadalupe Villarreal. Connie married Frederick Julia in 1984 and enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage together. She was a loving and supportive wife to her husband who served in the United State Army. Together they raised one loving son and four loving step children. Connie was a hard worker and enjoyed volunteering at church. What she loved most of all was spending time with her grandchildren who brought her so much joy. Connie's smile will be missed so much and will forever be in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by both parents Tiberio Cardenas and Guadalupe Villarreal and two brothers. She is survived by her husband Frederick Julia, son Sergio Cardenas and wife Darlakay Cardenas, granddaughter Nahla Cardenas and grandsons Sergio Cardenas and Steven Cardenas. Numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Saturday and Sunday 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapel at 1102 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, TX. with a Prayer service at 7:00 pm on Sunday, Sunday March 31, 2019 at the Gutierrez Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Connie Julia Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St Mary's Catholic Church located at 7 W Ave N. Interment will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park under the direction of Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 30, 2019