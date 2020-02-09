|
|
Concepcion "Conchita" Ramirez Ibarra
San Angelo - Concepcion "Conchita" Ramirez Ibarra, 94, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ibarra was born October 24, 1925, in Agua Blanca, Mexico. She has been a resident of San Angelo since 1964. Conchita married Catarino Lora Ibarra in 1950. She was a housewife. Conchita was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, loved her plants and flowers. She will be remembered by her family as a great cook, and she loved to cook for all. Conchita had unconditional love for her three children and grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Granny". Her mood would light up when her family would come for a visit.
Survivors include her husband, Catarino of the home; two daughters, Irma Gonzales and husband Emilio of San Angelo and Lily Valdez of Pflugerville; her son, Luis Ibarra and wife Norma of San Angelo; two sisters, Maria and Carmela both of Mexico; five grandchildren, Liza, Luis, Jr., Amanda, Monica, and Ian; six great grandchildren, Esperanza, Isaiah, Isabella, Andres, Kylie and Nova. Conchita was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Pablo and Reymunda Ramirez; a son-in-law, Freddie Valdez; two brothers, Primo, and Modesto; sisters, Angela, and Altagracia.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020