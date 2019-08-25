|
Mrs. Connie Joan McNeill, age 58 of San Angelo, TX entered into rest Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:24 am his sister's home in Franklin, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, TX.
Connie was born July 31, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Larry Penrod and the late Nina West. She moved to San Angelo in 1986 and made it her home. Connie was a cashier and bartender.
She is survived by her companion, and very very best friend Harvey A Jodchec of San Angelo, TX and her beloved dog Dutchess, 2 children Amanda Snyder of Plainfield, IN and Josh Stroud (Jonna) of Danville, IN, 2 sisters Dianna Jines of Plainfield, IN and Nancy Lack of Franklin, KY, 4 grandchildren Brooke and McKenzie Snyder, Mason Stroud and David Carman.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Gilbert Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at
www.gilbertfhonline.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 25, 2019