Connie Rae Probst Grimes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Rae Probst Grimes

Dallas, Texas - Connie Rae Probst Grimes, born October 9th 1936 in San Angelo, daughter of Raymond and Ruby Probst, passed away on Friday, May 22 from natural causes at the age of 83.

Connie leaves her daughter Patricia Susaraba Strunk and son Charles Susaraba along with grandchildren Stephen Bergman, Charlene Bergman, Charles Bergman, James Bergman, William Strunk, Amanda Strunk Miller and Justin Susaraba.

Connie was a Lakeview HS and ASU graduate and survived three husbands, Henry Susaraba, Bill Blake and Glen Crimes along with her daughter Suzan Susaraba Bergman and youngest grandson Chaz Susaraba.

Public Viewing will be on Sunday, May 31st from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, June 1st at 10:00 AM at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lawnhaven Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved