Connie Rae Probst Grimes
Dallas, Texas - Connie Rae Probst Grimes, born October 9th 1936 in San Angelo, daughter of Raymond and Ruby Probst, passed away on Friday, May 22 from natural causes at the age of 83.
Connie leaves her daughter Patricia Susaraba Strunk and son Charles Susaraba along with grandchildren Stephen Bergman, Charlene Bergman, Charles Bergman, James Bergman, William Strunk, Amanda Strunk Miller and Justin Susaraba.
Connie was a Lakeview HS and ASU graduate and survived three husbands, Henry Susaraba, Bill Blake and Glen Crimes along with her daughter Suzan Susaraba Bergman and youngest grandson Chaz Susaraba.
Public Viewing will be on Sunday, May 31st from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, June 1st at 10:00 AM at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 27 to May 30, 2020.