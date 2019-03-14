|
|
Consuelo M. Casarez
San Angelo, TX
Consuelo M. Casarez was born on February 23, 1923 in Alpine, Texas.
She died peacefully March 11th, 2019. Rosary Service will be Thursday, March 14th, 7pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapel, 1001 North Oakes, San Angelo. Mass will be held at 10 am Friday, March 15th at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Miles, Texas. Burial service will follow at the Miles Cemetery. Mrs. Casarez is survived by her husband of 73 years, Victor Casarez, their children: Arturo, Minerva, Yolanda, Rey, Ruben, and Rita. The couple has six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019