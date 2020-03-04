|
|
Corporal James Marion DeLong
San Angelo - James Marion DeLong of San Angelo passed away March 1, 2020 at Regency House. He was born the 21st of October, 1927 in Mertzon, Iron County, Texas to Frances Marion (Frank) and Beulah Mae (McFall) DeLong. He joined the Army for the Korean War and became a Radio Operator in Germany. He was a member of the San Angelo Radio Club as K5LOZ. He married Artie B. McDowell on the 28th of November of 1953 in San Angelo. James worked for Sears for 37 years as a Service Manager in San Angelo, Odessa and Clovis, New Mexico until he retired to Brady, Texas and later moving back to San Angelo. He served on the Board of Directors for Miss Softball America for five years in Midland. James was a Voting Member of the Tom Green County Historical Commission and the Tom Green County Historical Society. He loved being a Member of the Sons of Confederate Tom Green Camp 1613 and loved Irion County and Tom Green County History as he was the last surviving great grandson of the second settler of Tom Green County, George Washington DeLong. James was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife Artie in 2014. He is survived by son, Jim DeLong and his wife Carol of Moore, Oklahoma and daughter, Tina DeLong of San Angelo, granddaughter, Amy D'Alessandro and her husband Tony D'Alessandro and grandsons, Chris Jones and Clayton Jones, and two great grandsons, Malachi D'Alessandro and Micah D'Alessandro. A special thanks to Dr. Michael Blanc, all the staff of Regency House and Hospice of San Angelo. Charlotta and Kye Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Irion County Museum in Mertzon, Presidio de San Saba Restoration Co., Friends of Fort McKavett, Charity Calvery Christian Church 3900 Epperly Drive, Del City, OK 73115 or . A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020