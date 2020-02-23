|
Corrine Dorries Wescott
Mertzon - Devoted mother and grandmother Corrine Dorries Wescott passed peacefully on February 21, surrounded by family in her home in Mertzon, Texas.
Born to Robert Angus Dorries and Irene Laird Dorries on March 12, 1928 in Matagorda, Texas Corrine spent her youth in Campwood, Sandsprings and Port Lavaca, Texas.
The eldest daughter of five siblings Corrine was a brave big sister who learned at an early age the value of family. She was a natural caregiver who often took care of her younger siblings. Corrine moved to Big Spring, Texas at the age of 15 where she lived and worked independently. She later met her husband Hall Wescott in Odessa, Texas where they spent many happy years together raising their family.
To her family, Corrine was a strong, loyal, loving support, always willing to lend a helping hand and share a little advice. She loved her home where she spent many hours gardening and "working in her yard" which no doubt contributed to her strength and longevity.
Brave, strong, and fiercely independent, Corrine was always "able to stand on her own two feet" and encouraged that trait in others. She was honest, hard working and a positive influence and role model to many. Her door was always open and she was always happy to take a call or welcome a visitor with a cup of coffee or a meal.
Corrine is preceded in death by her husband, Hall Wescott, brother Charlie Dorries, sisters Ginny "Sue" Morton, Edell Dresch, and Betty Jones.
Corrine is survived by her children, son Mike Wescott and wife Sheryl, son Patrick Wescott and wife Neta, and daughter Nikki Wescott Wilson and husband Bill. Six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , The 700 Club, or Shriner's Memorial Hospital.
