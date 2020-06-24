Coy R Meares



Coy R Meares passed into his of Lord's loving arms on April 11, 2020, at the age of 94. Coy was born on November 2, 1925, in O'Donnell, TX to Raymond and Myrtle Meares. He served his country in the United States Army, After his military service, he worked in the oilfields. Coy owned and ran 2 go-kart tracts in San Angelo during the '60s & '70s. He also enjoyed racing go-karts around Texas & placed third at the National Go-Kart Championships in Indianapolis. Coy owned and ran Coy's Used Cars until he retired at the age of 84. Coy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roland Meares and sister Joy McCaw. Survivors include his wife Linda Meares, daughters Deborah Ravenburg, Karan Wroten (Buck), Melissa Tucker {Allyson Priclhard}, son Billy Tucker, grandchildren Ashley McDonnell {Jim}, John McCormick {Jennifer}, Samantha McCormick, Hunter Tucker and great-grandson, Jimmy McDonnell and his brother Royce Meares. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 AM at Glen Meadows Baptist Church, 6002 Knickerbocker Rd. in San Angelo, TX.









