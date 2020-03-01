|
Curtis E. Kenney
San Angelo - Curtis E. Kenney, 87, passed away February 29, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 30, 1932. Curtis was married to Carolyn Ann Kenney on December 9, 1955. He worked in the oil industry for Halliburton Energy Services for over 40 years. Curtis was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Elks Lodge, he had a passion for woodworking, sports and fishing. Curtis was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Kenney, father Charles Eugene Kenney, mother Hazel Martha Conley, aunt Alice Faye Kenney, sister Joy Kenney and brother Gerald Weaver. He is survived by his children, June Moore, Eugene Kenney and wife Sandi and Robert Kenney, grandchildren Curtis Moore and wife Brandee, Lee Moore and wife Lesleigh, Alexandrea Almeida and husband Ronnie, Christian Kenney, Morgan Kenney and Rylan Kenney, great grandchildren Grant Moore, Laken Moore and Lane Moore. Viewing will begin at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with family present from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a gift may be made to the . Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020