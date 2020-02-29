|
Curtiss Max Feuge
San Angelo - On February 25, 2020, Curtiss Max Feuge (known by his WTU friends and colleagues as "Charley Fudge") left this world for a better place, his heavenly home prepared for him by the precious loving hands of our Lord Jesus.
Curtiss was surrounded by family and friends when he left this world from Community Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas. His journey wasn't long as Jesus' angels guided him home. Curtiss was 86 years old at the time of his death.
On September 10, 1933 Curtiss was born in a small house in San Angelo to his parents Max H. Feuge and Rosa Anna Crenwelge Feuge. He was greeted as the second child by his big sister Waunitah Rose Feuge. A few years later his brother Milton Wayne Feuge was born into their family.
Curtiss graduated from Central High School May 27, 1952. He then went on to serve his country in the Army and Marine Corp from 1953-1957. Once his service was complete Curtiss went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree Majoring in Chemistry from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.
In 1961 Curtiss married his beloved Becky, then Miss Roberta (Becky) Ann Busby. Curtiss and Becky went on to have Curtiss Max in 1963 and Michael Lee in 1967.
Curtiss worked at WTU as a Lab Operator at San Angelo Power Station, Lake Nasworthy, retiring after 33 years.
Curtiss was a humble servant of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a loving husband to his Becky. Together they were members of Parkside Community Church. Curtiss and Becky loved to go on trips and spending time with family and friends. He loved to be outdoors. To his sons Lee and Max, Curtiss was a mountain of a man. He led them to Christ as they followed his footsteps into life and the world. Curtiss was an accomplished marksman, teaching his sons the traditions of their family dating back with over 100 years of participation in Scheutzenfest in Fredricksberg, Texas. Curtiss taught his sons to hunt and to fish and how to be good men.
Curtiss is survived by his wife Becky, son Michael Lee Feuge of San Angelo, son Curtiss Max and wife Thelma Feuge of San Angelo. Curtiss and Becky also have three grandchildren Pamela Feuge of Austin, Texas, Nicci Feuge of San Antonio, Texas and Zac Feuge of San Angelo, Texas. Curtiss also had many nieces and nephew.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Fernando Alcocer and Regency House for their care. For their kindness and compassion during Curtiss' last days with us a special thanks to Dr. Zain Hakeem and the nurses and respiratory staff of Community Medical Center.
A memorial service under the direction of Dr. Don Jackson will be held on March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Parkside Community Church, 3024 Freeland Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76901.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020