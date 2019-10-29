|
Cynthia Taylor Nickel
Cynthia Taylor Nickel passed away peacefully on 20 Oct 2019 at Gilchrist Center Howard County after a 6-year battle with cancer. She fought every moment with courage and determination.
Cynthia Joyce Taylor was born on 14 Jan 1947 in San Angelo, TX to Jobe Henry Taylor and Alma Adeline "Aline" Head Taylor. She was a graduate of Central High School, San Angelo, class of 1965 and the University of Texas, class of 1969.
Following graduation, she moved to Maryland and had a successful career in the Federal Service at the Department of Defense where she dedicated herself to the security and safety of the United States. She served in the United States and the United Kingdom. Cynthia retired in 2007 as a Senior Executive.
She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 32 years, James Nickel; stepsons, Brett Nickel (Rachel) of New Orleans, LA and Michael Nickel (Jennifer) of Fairfax, VA; a brother Christopher Taylor of TX; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Cynthia requested no services and the family asks those who knew her for the special person she was to honor her memory by living each moment as she lived hers. She was always looking forward and enjoying the moment as her health would permit. She loved family and took pride in her gardening.
A special thanks to all the staff at Gilchrist Center who supported both Cynthia's medical care and the family through a very difficult two months. The family would appreciate donations in her name to the Gilchrist Center Howard County, 6339 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21036 or the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, One Exchange Plaza, 55 Broadway, Suite 302, New York, New York 10006.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019