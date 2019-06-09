|
D. Bruce Kiser
San Angelo - D. Bruce Kiser, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on June 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Trena Kiser; their sons, David Kiser and Danny Kiser and his wife Karla Kiser of San Angelo; Four beautiful granddaughters and their husbands, Kasie and Newt Kitchens, Courtney and Taylor Rand, Krysta Kiser and Jennifer and Michael Robinson, of San Angelo; four precious great grandsons; one brother, Randy Haire and his wife Debbie of Justin, TX; and two nieces and several cousins.
Bruce is preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Merle "Tincie" Haire and step father Cecil Haire, as well as his youngest son, Darian Kiser.
Bruce was a faithful public servant. A Marine and Air Force Veteran, who served over 25 years on the San Angelo Police Department. Bruce worked in all departments of the SAPD, including several years as a Police Academy Instructor. Bruce had Novac, the first K-9 narcotic dog in San Angelo.
A memorial service will be held at New Hope Bible Church at 2:00 pm, June 15th, 2019, located at 6146 Appaloosa Trail, San Angelo, TX, with Pastor Scooter McCurdy officiating. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Hope Bible Church.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 9, 2019