Daisy Jean Hensley
Ballinger - Jean Hensley, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Ballinger, Texas.
She was born on October 28, 1940 to Earnest Eugene and Daisy Estelle (Kellogg) Smith in Coryell County, Texas. She married Charles E. Hensley on August 22, 1959 in Amherst, Texas. Jean was a founding member of the Mid-West Texas Artist's Guild and served as its only president until her death. She was a very accomplished artist and was a member of several of the surrounding area art clubs. She entered many art shows and won many awards.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Daisy Smith.
She is survived by her husband Charles Hensley of Ballinger; her daughter Paula Jean Hensley of San Angelo; her sister Delores Adams of Brownwood, Texas; and brothers Raby Carl Smith of Dayton, Texas and Charles Elmo Smith of Amherst, Texas.
A private burial will take place in the near future in a family cemetery near Gatesville, Texas. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held for Jean at a later date.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020