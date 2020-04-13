Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Jean Hensley


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Jean Hensley Obituary
Daisy Jean Hensley

Ballinger - Jean Hensley, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Ballinger, Texas.

She was born on October 28, 1940 to Earnest Eugene and Daisy Estelle (Kellogg) Smith in Coryell County, Texas. She married Charles E. Hensley on August 22, 1959 in Amherst, Texas. Jean was a founding member of the Mid-West Texas Artist's Guild and served as its only president until her death. She was a very accomplished artist and was a member of several of the surrounding area art clubs. She entered many art shows and won many awards.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Daisy Smith.

She is survived by her husband Charles Hensley of Ballinger; her daughter Paula Jean Hensley of San Angelo; her sister Delores Adams of Brownwood, Texas; and brothers Raby Carl Smith of Dayton, Texas and Charles Elmo Smith of Amherst, Texas.

A private burial will take place in the near future in a family cemetery near Gatesville, Texas. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held for Jean at a later date.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -