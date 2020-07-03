Dale Lee Bates
San Angelo - Dale Bates (85) passed away peacefully at his home on July 2nd. He started life in the latter part of the depression, in 1935, and was the son of Leonard Lee and Pearl France Bates. He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1953 as president of his class and most popular boy, and was then drafted into the army in December of 1955 with only one year of college credit from San Angelo College, now ASU. Just as he was shipping off to Europe, his father suffered a massive heart attack, and he was granted a hardship discharge from the Army. He worked with his family to re-structure the family trucking business and pay off the family debts. With the family then financially secure, he returned to college and entered the Army Reserves. With no financial support from family, he worked his way through college and graduated from the University of Texas in 1960, achieving a degree in Money and Banking. Kay Wall and Dale Bates married in August of 1959. This started their amazing 60 years of marriage into which two children were born, Allyson and Devin. After graduation, Dale worked for The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas as an assistant bank examiner for one and a half years. Dale then began working for the Central National Bank of San Angelo, but on his first day, he was recalled to active duty with the 49th Armored Division during one of the Berlin Wall/Germany crises. During this active duty time, he attended OCS at Ft. Sill and became an Army Officer. His division was released in ten months and he re-joined The Central National Bank of San Angelo, Texas, where he worked for more than fifteen years. Throughout his life, Dale was an avid WWII buff and loved reading, learning, and talking about the various battles, especially in the Pacific. Leaving the banking business, Dale started his career in farming, ranching and guided hunting, which lasted for more than thirty years. During this time, Dale learned to fly airplanes and spent many hours in the seat of a piper cub. Not only could he check the water on the ranch and some oil wells he had in Sterling County, but whenever the local and surrounding volunteer fire departments were called out, so was Dale and his airplane. They communicated by two-way radios, so Dale could tell the fire trucks where to go. Dale became active in local county government. In addition to serving on the Irion County school board, Dale and The Irion County Underground Water District built a weather modification program that, at one time, operated in one-third of the land area in Texas. Retiring in 2001, Dale was treated for two cancers that remained in remission until his death, but did cause him to sell the ranch and move to town to receive treatment. This tough rancher and oil man had a creative side as well. He was a very accomplished dry brush watercolorist during his time on the farm. In his "retirement," he authored three books, My Journey, God Drops, and God Drops In. Dale and Kay spent his remaining years enjoying their beautiful back yard.
Dale is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Allyson, and her husband, Rick Baumeister of Fort Worth; his son, Devin, and his wife Liz of San Angelo; Allyson's and Rick's children, Natalie Baumeister, Parker Turner and his wife, Angela, Bobby Baumeister, and Reed Turner; Devin's and Liz's children, Brandt Bates, and Madison Bates; several special nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. Dale was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo for over fifty years and served on the board of Deacons for many years. The family wishes to express our appreciation to Hospice of San Angelo and to TLC who took such good care of Dale.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to an organization of your choosing.
Visitation will be at Harper Funeral Home on Monday, July 6th from 5:00-7:00 pm. A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 4:00 pm at The First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo, 32 N. Irving St.
