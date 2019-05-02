|
Dallas Ike Christian
San Angelo - On April 28, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in San Angelo, TX, Dallas Ike Christian a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend returned to his heavenly home after a brief illness. Dallas will be remembered during funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Anglican Church of The Good Shepherd, 3355 W. Beauregard Ave. San Angelo, TX with Father Hal Scott officiating. Interment Services will be at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Stamford, TX with Dallas' nephew Reverend Kyle Childress officiating under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Dallas was born to George William "Dub" and Kayola Christian in Stamford, TX on April 26, 1938. A 1957 graduate of Stamford High School, Dallas was an exceptionally talented athlete and played football for the Stamford Bulldogs during three State Championships. During his senior year as a Bulldog, he earned All-State honors in football, basketball, and track. He continued his education with athletic scholarships for both football and basketball at Hardin Simmons University earning a bachelor's degree in Physical Education with a minor in Biology. After college Dallas married Janet Nobles and made the decision to serve his country in the Army rather than pursuing professional football opportunities. After his training at Ft. Benning his military service took him to Ft. Davis in the Panama Canal Zone, Dallas was honored with an Army Commendation Medal for sustained acts of heroism and leadership during the Panama riots of 1964. He was a Jungle Expert, an 82nd Airborne Ranger, and a Green Beret. After moving from active duty to the reserves, Dallas began his coaching career at Bonham Middle School, followed by Palo Duro High School and Tascosa High School in Amarillo, TX. In 1973 he moved to Austin,TX and worked for Boon-Chapman until joining the Pool Well Servicing Company in Houston, TX. He married Diane Thomas on August 18, 1979. In 1984 Dallas moved to San Angelo and continued to work as a Senior Credit Manager for Pool Well Servicing Company for over thirty years. Dallas enjoyed his family, friends and being an avid golfer at Bentwood Country Club as well as an active member of his church serving on the Vestry and other committees to do the work that God called on him to do.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Christian of San Angelo, TX; daughter, Cheri Winne and husband David of Round Rock, TX; son, Ian Boles of Austin, TX; 5 grandchildren, Michael Winne and wife Michelle, Natalie Winne, Dallas Winne, Lily Boles and Ava Boles, 2 great-grandchildren, Peyton Winne and Haylee Winne and a host of other relatives and friends including Janet Hendrix, the mother of his daughter. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Lindle and Clayton Childress.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the following organizations are requested: The https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org , The West Texas Boys Ranch http://www.wtbr.org/ or The https://www.cancer.org Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 2, 2019