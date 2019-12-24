|
|
Damas Fernandez, Jr.
San Angelo - Damas Fernandez, Jr. was born on September 18, 1927 in San Angelo, Texas to Damas Fernandez, Sr. and Francisca Martinez Fernandez. He grew up on West 10th Street, about ½ block from Wuela Juana's house (his Fernandez grandmother).
As a bold young man, he hitch-hiked with long distance truck drivers to see his maternal grandmother in San Antonio who welcomed him with open arms. It was at this time that he acquired his exposure and experience driving a truck long distance. He enlisted in the Army and served honorably in the tail end of World War II. He worked for many years as a moving van line truck driver in San Angelo for Abel Transfer and Mayflower Lines. In the 1970's, he and his wife Anita started a local moving and transfer business out of an office on South Chadbourne Street and Avenue A. The office later operated out of their home until his retirement in the nineties.
Damas is survived by his three children; Rachel Zuniga and Rene Fernandez of San Angelo, Ruben Fernandez of Harper; grandchildren; Theresa Zuniga of Round Rock, Melisa Dudley of Shallowater, Annie, Ruben Jr, Sarah, and Rene Fernandez, all of San Angelo; six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson, his sister Mary Gonzales of San Angelo.
A Rosary will be held 6:00pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am, Friday, December 27th at St. Mary's Parish with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019