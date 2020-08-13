Dan Sims Pullen



Dan Sims Pullen was born November 8, 1941 in San Angelo, Texas and died August 11, 2020 in Ozona, Texas. He was born to Amanda Gene Sims and Hugh Danley Pullen and lived his earliest years in Ft McKavett, Texas. Hugh passed early in life and Dan was raised by many loving family members to include his beloved Aunt Frances Pullen Nixon, his Grandfather "Daddy Frank" Pullen and stepfather Cecil "Dea" Walston. Dea was a member of the US Army and Dan's childhood was spent all over the Unites States as he lived and attended school in Alaska, Washington state and Washington DC, Alabama, Georgia and eventually Maine where he graduated from High School in 1959. After high school, Dan returned to Texas and attended several Texas colleges and universities before graduating from Texas A&M University in 1963. He completed his master's degree at Sul Ross State University in 1976.



After college, Dan went to work as a cowboy however an injury put an end to that life and he headed to his first teaching job in Iraan, but stopped and interviewed for a teaching job in Ozona and was hired on the spot. He remained in Ozona where he would live for the rest of his life. Dan taught in the Ozona Schools from 1966-67 through 1979-80. After teaching he went on to work for the Ozona National Bank where he held many positions, to include President and CEO until his retirement.



Throughout the years Dan faithfully served on the Ozona School Board, the Crockett County Chamber of Commerce Board, the Crockett County Hospital Board and most recently on the Ozona National Bank Board of Directors. In addition to being a teacher, he was a 4H leader and riflery instructor and supported youth in numerous ways throughout the years.



Dan's favorite pastimes included collecting and shooting guns and hunting. He had several good friends that he would hunt with throughout the Southwest United States and he made a number of trips to various places in the southern part of Africa to hunt big game over the years. His hunting trips to Africa included destinations such as Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. He loved his family and would make numerous trips to New Mexico to watch his grandchildren play various little league and high school sports.



He was preceded in death by his parents Amanda Gene Sims and Hugh Danley Pullen and stepfather Cecil Dea Walston, grandparents Frank and Callie Pullen and Montie Crowell Sims, aunt Frances Pullen Nixon & uncle Junior Nixon, sisters Toni Gene Pullen, Patricia Walston and Barbara Brigance and first wife Katrina Hardberger Pullen.



He is survived by his wife Janet Pullen, daughters Susan Pullen Bieker and son in law Chris Bieker, Sarah Pullen-Wilson and Sean Wilson, Grandchildren Joshua Pullen, Layson Powell, Katrina Wilson, Jerren Wilson, Jordyn Wilson, Justus Wilson and one great grandson, Jude Pullen. He also leaves behind his brother Frank Walston and wife Becky and several nieces and nephews as well as his life long best friend, traveling companion and hunting buddy Benjamin Franklin Gainer.



The family would like to thank the staff at Interim Hospice, Brandon Jara, Kendra Sarabia and Annette "Red" Moran for all of their kindness and loving care in the recent months.



Due to the current COVID concerns a private service is being held.









