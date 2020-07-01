Dana Ray Owens



Eldorado - Dana Ray Owens 92, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Dana was born April 27, 1928 in Swenson, Texas, to John Gilbert Owens and Addie Myrle Leeper Owens. She was a resident of Schleicher County Nursing Home.



Her service will be at the Ringgold Cemetery, Ringgold, Texas on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



Dana's dad was a ginner in North Texas and they moved with the crops from parts of Oklahoma and north Texas. Her mother died when she was eight years old and she went to live with an aunt and uncle in Mansfield, Louisiana. While there, she said she was baptized in a small, fresh running creek. When she was a junior in high school she and her brother Clinton, went to live with an aunt and uncle in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. After graduation she attended college in San Marcos, taught a year in Runge, Texas and taught five years in Johnson City, Texas. In 1956 she moved to Eldorado which she said was "an answer to prayer". She taught in the Schleicher County Independent School District for thirty-one years, retiring in 1987. She commented many times that she loved "serving the Lord here with this body of Christ at the First Baptist Church."



Dana was active in several organizations in Eldorado including the Schleicher County Hospital Auxiliary, Eldorado Housing Authority, Schleicher County Library Board and a long time member and Sunday School secretary at First Baptist Church. She had two brothers that predeceased her, Gil and Clinton. Other survivors include three nephews, Dana Joseph, John, and Steve Owens, and one niece Deanne Nunziante.



Dana was well known and loved by many. She will certainly be missed by those who knew and loved her sweet spirit.



According to her wishes, Dana will be laid to rest next to her mother, Addie Owens in Ringgold Cemetery, Ringgold, Texas.









