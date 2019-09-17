|
Daniel Baker Calhoun, 68, of Grape Creek TX, passed away on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. He was born in Dallas, TX on July 18th, 1951. Daniel attended Central High School and graduated from ASU with a BA, as well acquiring his Masters of BS in Denver, Colorado.
He is survived by his children Ben and Andy Calhoun, his grandchildren Leo, Ryder and Violet Calhoun, his beloved companion Debra Oresko, his former wife Mary Calhoun, and his brother Jeff Calhoun, as well as 55 sections of land.
Daniel was a great friend and a loving father, as well as a journeyman carpenter and an accomplished musician. In addition to being a talented guitarist, he was also a singer/songwriter with several hundred original compositions. Daniel performed his music all over the United States and Mexico. He loved his family with all of his heart and will truly be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on Wednesday, September 18th at 10 AM, followed by a reception at the family's home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 17, 2019