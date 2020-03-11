Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Monahans Memorial Cemetery
Monahans, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Ernest Wilcox


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Ernest Wilcox Obituary
Daniel Ernest Wilcox, 61, of San Angelo, passed away March 10, 2020. He was born in Watertown, SD on April 20, 1958. Dan graduated from The University of South Dakota where he received a Bachelor of Science in Recreation. Dan was a counselor at the Lion's Summer Camp in Kerrville, Texas after college. Later he drove for several trucking companies nationwide, the most recent being Prime, Inc. He received numerous safety awards during his driving career. After his trucking career he moved to San Angelo, TX and worked for Mrs. Rios until his health would no longer allow him. During his trucking days, he loved to stop and visit family and friends when his route would allow. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Community with a call sign KC5QGQ and had a passion for photography, music, fishing and golf. Dan is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Wilcox; his infant son, Scott; step-father, Harold Ferguson; grandparents, Ruth and Frank Wilcox and grandparents, Floyd and Delma Gapp. He is survived by his mother, Carol Ferguson; brothers and sisters, Dave Wilcox, Wanda Snoozy and husband Scott, Rose Schnackenberg and husband Jeff, Cynthia Perdue and husband Jimmie, Linda Carter and husband Phil and Sandra Ferguson; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Monahans Memorial Cemetery in Monahans, TX. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -