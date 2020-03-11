|
|
Daniel Ernest Wilcox, 61, of San Angelo, passed away March 10, 2020. He was born in Watertown, SD on April 20, 1958. Dan graduated from The University of South Dakota where he received a Bachelor of Science in Recreation. Dan was a counselor at the Lion's Summer Camp in Kerrville, Texas after college. Later he drove for several trucking companies nationwide, the most recent being Prime, Inc. He received numerous safety awards during his driving career. After his trucking career he moved to San Angelo, TX and worked for Mrs. Rios until his health would no longer allow him. During his trucking days, he loved to stop and visit family and friends when his route would allow. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Community with a call sign KC5QGQ and had a passion for photography, music, fishing and golf. Dan is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Wilcox; his infant son, Scott; step-father, Harold Ferguson; grandparents, Ruth and Frank Wilcox and grandparents, Floyd and Delma Gapp. He is survived by his mother, Carol Ferguson; brothers and sisters, Dave Wilcox, Wanda Snoozy and husband Scott, Rose Schnackenberg and husband Jeff, Cynthia Perdue and husband Jimmie, Linda Carter and husband Phil and Sandra Ferguson; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Monahans Memorial Cemetery in Monahans, TX. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020