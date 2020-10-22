1/1
Daniel Erwin "Danny" Reinhardt Iii
1940 - 2020
Daniel "Danny" Erwin Reinhardt, III

Daniel "Danny" Erwin Reinhardt, III, age 80, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Danny is survived by his daughters, Cheri (Hugh) Devine, Dana (Steve) Chandler, Brandi Reinhardt; special daughters Kelly (John) Avritt and Rene (Matt) Madden; grandchildren Joey Hernandez, Kyle Kirby, Zachary Reinhardt; brother Dale (Sandra) Reinhardt, nieces RoeAnne (Randy) Day, Kaysie (Joe) Taccetta, countless cousins, including Buck, Bert and Lee Bloodworth, who considered Danny their "brother"; special friends Sitter Gilcrease, Wayne Sawyer, Rosemary Rodriquez, Thelma Rivas and neighbors Melissa and Pete Guerrero, who Danny considered his family.

Danny was born in El Paso, Texas, grew up in Fabens, Texas graduating with the Fabens Class of 1958. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone in El Paso before moving to Sonora in 1980 where he worked in the oil/gas industry, retiring in 1998 to continue his life-long love of ranching. Services to be held at a later date pending COVID. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Dana---
So sorry to hear this. Danny was a good man and a good friend.
Praying for peace and comfort for you and your sisters.
Judy Martin
Friend
