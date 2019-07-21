|
Daniel Gonzalez Dominguez
San Angelo - Daniel Gonzalez Dominguez passed on to glory, surrounded by loved ones, on July 19, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas. Daniel was born in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico to Petronilo Dominguez and Simona Gonzalez on July 21, 1943.
Visitation will be held all day on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with family present from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Centro Cristiano Emanuel located at 2100 S. Hill St in San Angelo, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
As a young man, he served in the Mexican Military before migrating to the United States. He successfully worked over 30 years in the oilfields all across West Texas and New Mexico and, to this day, he has many employers and coworkers who speak highly of his hard work ethic. They also affectionately refer to him as "Tio." He wed Emma Cervantez Dominguez in Snyder, Texas, on May 22, 1976. They were happily married for 43 years, raising three children and serving the Lord. Daniel was known for being a true prayer warrior, never wavering in his solid devotion to the Lord. He was also known for his strong devotion and ardent love for his family. His smile could light the entire room every time he saw his grandchildren.
Daniel is preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers Manuel and Jose. Daniel is survived by his wife Emma; his daughter, Elecia Dominguez, and her fiance, Randy Hernandez; son Daniel Dominguez, Jr.; daughter Dianna Sanchez, and her husband Juan Sanchez; and grandchildren Mathew and Jesse Dominguez, and Annalise, Julianna, and Mariella Sanchez. He is also survived by his brothers, Alfredo, Reyes, Tomas, Jesus, and Petronilo; and sisters Estefana and Maria Dominguez; also, by many brother and sister-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to his niece, "Vero" Dominguez, for her many visits and special care over the years.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 21, 2019