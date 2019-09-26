|
Daniel Lee Eller
- - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel Lee Eller (Little Dan) has passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019 at the age of 35.
Those who knew Daniel, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Daniel was born on December 6, 1983 to Brent Eller and Sylvia Elders. He graduated from Central High School in 2002 and then attended Vocational School.
Daniel's five year old son, Zane, was the apple of his eye. He was a loving and devoted father. He enjoyed teaching Zane how to use tools and they shared a love for jeeps.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Candi Eller; his loving parents, Sylvia Elders and husband Kevin of Austin, TX and Brent Eller and fiancé Maria Ramirez of San Angelo, TX, step dad Rick Miller of Bowie, TX; son, Zane Eller of Weatherford, TX; sisters, Crystal Andrews of San Angelo, TX and Cecelia Granzin and husband Preston of Waxahachie , TX; nephews, Bradley Sendejas and Brock Andrews of San Angelo, TX; grandparents, Jean Eller of Levelland, TX and Patsy Cason and husband Wayne of Robert Lee, TX.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Daniel's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am at Tree of Life Church (TLC), 1414 N. Chadbourne San Angelo, TX. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, to laugh, to cry and remember what a wonderful person and father he was.
In Daniel's honor please wear jeans and boots.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 26, 2019