|
|
Daniel McLane
San Angelo - Daniel William McLane age 68 of San Angelo, died February 25, 2020 at his home.
The family held a memorial service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mark Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Craig Meyers and Korean pastor Rev. Homoon Jeong officiating.
A military interment will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio with full military honors. Interment arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home, San Angelo.
Dan was born on December 23, 1951 to Russell and Pearl McLane. He was a 1970 graduate of Edison High School in Tulsa. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force where he began an intelligence career that spanned 23 years until his retirement in 1993. Dan was a linguist who spoke multiple languages and an instructor at Goodfellow AFB. Following his retirement, Dan earned a bachelor's degree to continue to serve his country as a systems engineer on defense projects in Florida and Virginia. After seeing both his children graduate college, he returned to Goodfellow to live closer to his grandchildren.
Dan loved his country; however, the most important part of his life was his family. He married his love Lani in Korea in May of 1976. Dan was a devoted husband and father, who was present and involved in all the family's activities and education. He cherished his wife, their children, and later the grandchildren. He was their anchor and loved sacrificially.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Kathy, Pam, and Peggy, and his health care aides, Sam, Mercedes, Cynthia and Robbie for their dedicated care and support of the family, as well as Fire Station #4 for their kindness to the family and help with monthly transport.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Kathleen McLane.
He is survived by his wife, Lani; his daughter Susan McLane of Austin; his son William McLane and his wife Stephanie of San Angelo; his siblings, John McLane and his wife Darla of Claremore, Linda McLane of Coweta, OK, Ken McLane of Tulsa, OK and Fred McLane and his wife Rachel of Compton, CA; his two grandchildren, Robert and Lauren McLane; many loving nieces and nephews; and Leeloo his rescue grand-dog.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to
Please leave online condolences at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020