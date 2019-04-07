Daniel Rivera Suniga



San Angelo - Daniel R. Suniga, 32, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in San Angelo.



Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday and from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Monday with a Prayer Services at 7:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2109, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at New Mount of Olives Assembly of God Church with Reverend Elisabet M. Geair, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Suniga was born June 29, 1986 in San Angelo where he was a lifelnog resident. Daniel was a member of the New Mount of Olives Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Suniga; a brother, David Suniga; grandfather, Pedro Rivera; and three uncles, Jose Manuel Rivera, Daniel Suniga and Emilio Suniga.



The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Interim Hospice for their loving care.



Survivors include his mom, Martha Morgan and husband Regan of the home; a sister, Selena Garcia and fiance Aaron; a brother, Adam Suniga, Jr.; his grandmother, Dora Rivera; six uncles, Juan Rivera and wife Martha, Alex Rivera abd wife Theresa, Daniel Rivera, Joel Rivera and wife Susan, Eli Rivera and wife Vanesa and Magdaleno Suniga; eight aunts, Dora Garcia and husband Isidro, Esther Batiste, Raguel Martin and husband Chris, Nelly Vega and husband Juan, Maria Fernandez, Enedina Rivera, Eva Martinez and Adela Lopez; and many cousins which he loved, and his very special family from San Antonio.



sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary