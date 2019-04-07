Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount of Olives Assembly of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Suniga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Rivera Suniga


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Rivera Suniga Obituary
Daniel Rivera Suniga

San Angelo - Daniel R. Suniga, 32, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday and from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Monday with a Prayer Services at 7:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2109, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at New Mount of Olives Assembly of God Church with Reverend Elisabet M. Geair, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Suniga was born June 29, 1986 in San Angelo where he was a lifelnog resident. Daniel was a member of the New Mount of Olives Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Suniga; a brother, David Suniga; grandfather, Pedro Rivera; and three uncles, Jose Manuel Rivera, Daniel Suniga and Emilio Suniga.

The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Interim Hospice for their loving care.

Survivors include his mom, Martha Morgan and husband Regan of the home; a sister, Selena Garcia and fiance Aaron; a brother, Adam Suniga, Jr.; his grandmother, Dora Rivera; six uncles, Juan Rivera and wife Martha, Alex Rivera abd wife Theresa, Daniel Rivera, Joel Rivera and wife Susan, Eli Rivera and wife Vanesa and Magdaleno Suniga; eight aunts, Dora Garcia and husband Isidro, Esther Batiste, Raguel Martin and husband Chris, Nelly Vega and husband Juan, Maria Fernandez, Enedina Rivera, Eva Martinez and Adela Lopez; and many cousins which he loved, and his very special family from San Antonio.

sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now