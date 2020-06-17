Daniel Scott Brown
San Angelo - Daniel Scott Brown, 71, of San Angelo, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1948 in Granite City, Illinois to Robert (Bob) and Elizabeth (Betty) Brown. Daniel attended Central High School and graduated in the class of 1967, the year of the "Angry Orange" State Football Champions. He later went on to obtain Second Lieutenant from Officer Candidate School at FT Belvoir, Virginia. Dan then began his career in the military working for the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence, working as S2 for the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery. Dan would continue his military career qualifying as Armour Officer, Motor Officer, and Signal Officer receiving the rank of Captain. Dan went to Angelo State University and received his Associates Degree in Nursing. Dan worked as OR Supervisor on night shift at Bexar County in San Antonio. Dan became the Public Health Nurse for the US Army Reserve in San Antonio. Dan worked for numerous nurse agencies and hospitals across America, specializing in Trauma, ICU and OR. Dan received his Master's Degree in nursing specializing in Informatics. Dan retired from nursing having worked for the VA in Big Spring, TX for 8 years. Dan taught one semester at Howard College. Daniel married Anita Marie Grigson on June 28, 1968 and had 3 children. Dan was a proud member of First Baptist Church, San Angelo, American Nurse Informatics Association, Texas Veterans for Veterans and the Concho Valley Emmaus Community and had a passion for helping others and spending time with his extended family. Dan will always be remembered for his enjoyment of computers, reading and education. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark Steven Brown (2016) and Paul Alan Brown (2019); and his parents Bob and Betty Brown. Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years Anita Brown; 2 daughters, Audress Kovacs and Lisa Stephanie Brown; son, Philip Brown; grandson, Steven Kovacs; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Brown; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Laura), Sarah (Josh) Brewer, Jessica (Zach) Heffley and sons, Katy (Palmer) Jones and Austin Grigson. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial donation in Dan's name to the Wounded Warriors Project, Concho Valley Emmaus Community, First Baptist Church, San Angelo, TX or a charity of your choosing. The family would also like to thank Dr. Timothy Peterson; Shannon Hospital Staff; EMS, Firefighters and Police Officers; Emmaus Brothers Tommy Olive, Gene Potter, Pastor Glenn Luhrs, Dusty Roach and Gary Gibson. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.