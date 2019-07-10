Daniel V. Flores



San Angelo - In the early morning hour of July 7, 2019, Daniel V. Flores passed away peacefully at Regency House.



Papa Dan was born Dec 24,1935, he was 83 years old. He had dementia and Parkinson's Disease. At the onset of his illness his daughter (his pride and joy) kept him at her home with help from Visiting Angels and ex-wife and mother of his children Alice Lara



Martinez and family friend John Aguilar, as caregivers until he needed 24/7 care.



Dan was a quiet man, but he loved to be around people. He loved getting picked up by the Thunderbird bus and taken to 618 senior center...Thanks to his friends there, bus drivers, and servers he respected all of you.



When he went to Regency House, he loved it. He would say " I wish I had come here sooner. I am meeting a lot of people.



Dan's parents were Anastacio & Felipa Flores, grandparents Lazaro & Elena Villanueva and his loving aunt Paulina Barron, sister Elizabeth Garcia and brother Ben Flores, all preceded him in death.



Dan joined the Air Force at age 17 he had his training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. After that, he served 2 yrs in Tripoli then Andrews AFB where his first son Daniel Flores Jr. was born at Walter Reed Army Hospital.



Dan went to business school and was an accountant for a while but didn't really like it. Then he went to work at Covington Tires and Wilson Tires. He worked in the tire business the rest of his life. Dan respected everyone but he had utmost love and respect for Santos Baccera Sr. and Reverend Alex Valenzeula who now ministers in Peru.



Dan has 3 children - Danny Flores Jr, Bertha Rutledge and David Flores who died at age 32 due to Leukemia. Dan would ask where's David? We would have to explain that David had died. He would say I was wondering why he hadn't come to see me. What a beautiful thought of him seeing and holding David once again. Speaking of beautiful thoughts, today on the day of his death it's raining.... our family takes it as an omen the gates of heaven opened for Papa Dan.



Dan is survived by 6 grandchildren. Audrey Melinda (Mindy), Aurora Christine (Chrissy), Carol Ann, Rheana, Daniel, Mark and one that stole our hearts and we claim her as ours, April.



4 great grandchildren Ella, Samuel, Gabrille Mia plus Camryn (April's child). Nephew's Rick Lara, Bobby Garcia, (the late) Charlie Garcia and Micheal. Nieces Sylvia Gallegos , Belinda and Marty Lara.



Viewing will be 10:00am to 8:00pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with family visitation from 5:00pm to 7:00 at Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held 10:00am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Santos Beccera Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Arrangements are with Robert Massie Funeral Home.



We always celebrated Dan's birthday on Christmas Eve with a birthday cake and plenty of tamales, the family that loved him-- We did it until he was 83 which was to be the last one.



We will miss him dearly, but we find comfort knowing he is at rest. Until we meet again Papa Dan, rest in peace.



Special thanks are given to Regency House, Jerrie Smithwick, Kindred Hospice and friends.



